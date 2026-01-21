India to withdraw diplomats' families from Bangladesh over security concerns

India has decided to make Bangladesh a "non-family" posting for its diplomats owing to security concerns. The decision comes weeks ahead of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Official sources, however, told PTI that all five diplomatic missions, including the high commission in Dhaka and posts in Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet, will continue to operate at full strength.

Diplomatic safety Security concerns prompt India's decision The decision to withdraw families was taken after increasing threats from extremist elements in Bangladesh. A "non-family" posting is one of the most stringent security measures for Indian diplomats, reflecting high security concerns similar to Pakistan's current "no children" posting policy. However, spouses are allowed to join officials in Pakistan. The exact timeline for the withdrawal of diplomats' families remains unclear at this time.

Statement What officials said "Given the security situation, as a precautionary measure, we have advised the dependents of our officials in the high commission and other posts to return to India," official sources told PTI. Indian missions in Bangladesh have faced security concerns since the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December 2025, which sparked major riots. Authorities in Dhaka claimed that those involved escaped to India, even though one of the suspects later released a video claiming to be in Dubai.

Advertisement

Diplomatic tensions India criticizes Bangladesh's interim government India-Bangladesh relations have soured since Muhammad Yunus's interim government took office in August 2024. The Indian side has repeatedly criticized the interim government for not protecting minorities in Bangladesh, a charge Dhaka dismisses. Last week, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's concerns over recurring attacks on minorities by extremists, saying "such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators." India urged Dhaka to "swiftly and firmly" address the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Advertisement