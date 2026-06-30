Only a few minor issues remain to be resolved, Gor said

'Last 1-2% left': US ambassador on India-US trade deal

By Snehil Singh 12:32 pm Jun 30, 202612:32 pm

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The proposed trade agreement between India and the United States is nearing completion, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Monday. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor said only a few minor issues remain to be resolved. "We are hopefully in the final steps of this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last one or two per cent," he said.