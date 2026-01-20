Indian man dies mysteriously at Thailand festival; no wound found 

Emergency responders were called after Saksham's erratic behavior raised concerns. He was rushed to Thalang Hospital, where he was found in shock and lost consciousness shortly after admission. Despite medical efforts, he died at the hospital. The cause of death remains unclear, as no visible injuries or signs of assault were found on his body during an initial examination.

Ongoing investigation

Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death

Due to the unclear circumstances, authorities have ordered an autopsy at Vachira Phuket Hospital. The autopsy will help establish the precise cause of death and whether substances or underlying medical conditions played a role. Thai authorities have informed the Indian embassy, which is coordinating with local officials to notify his family. Once the autopsy is completed, Saksham's relatives will be able to collect his body and carry out religious rites.