Indian-origin couple arrested for drug, sex trafficking in US

An Indian-origin couple, Kosha Sharma (52) and Tarun Sharma (55), have been arrested in Virginia , United States for drug and sex trafficking. The arrests were made after a joint operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Prince William County police at the Red Carpet Inn. The motel was allegedly used for drug sales and prostitution.

Investigation details Undercover operations reveal scale of illegal activities Court documents reveal that since May 2023, the Sharmas have been leasing and operating the Red Carpet Inn. They allegedly allowed a prostitution and drug ring to operate from their motel while taking a cut of the profits. Police said Kosha would place people seeking prostitutes and drugs on the third floor, alerting them if police arrived on the scene to keep officers from entering rooms.

Expanded investigation Additional arrests and charges filed Three others, Margo Pierce (51), Joshua Reddick (40), and Rashard Smith (33), were also arrested during the operation. Court documents show undercover agents visited the motel at least nine times during the investigation period. They conducted 15 drug purchases, receiving fentanyl 11 times and cocaine four times. The five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl.

Advertisement