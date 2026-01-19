Indian-origin couple arrested for drug, sex trafficking in US
What's the story
An Indian-origin couple, Kosha Sharma (52) and Tarun Sharma (55), have been arrested in Virginia, United States for drug and sex trafficking. The arrests were made after a joint operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Prince William County police at the Red Carpet Inn. The motel was allegedly used for drug sales and prostitution.
Investigation details
Undercover operations reveal scale of illegal activities
Court documents reveal that since May 2023, the Sharmas have been leasing and operating the Red Carpet Inn. They allegedly allowed a prostitution and drug ring to operate from their motel while taking a cut of the profits. Police said Kosha would place people seeking prostitutes and drugs on the third floor, alerting them if police arrived on the scene to keep officers from entering rooms.
Expanded investigation
Additional arrests and charges filed
Three others, Margo Pierce (51), Joshua Reddick (40), and Rashard Smith (33), were also arrested during the operation. Court documents show undercover agents visited the motel at least nine times during the investigation period. They conducted 15 drug purchases, receiving fentanyl 11 times and cocaine four times. The five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl.
Legal proceedings
Potential sentences and ongoing investigation
If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The FBI is continuing its investigation with Prince William County Department and Virginia State Police. "Drug trafficking and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction," said Lindsey Halligan, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.