'She did something..': Indian-origin mother accused of killing 2 sons
What's the story
A 35-year-old Indian-origin woman, Priyatharsini Natarajan, has been arrested in Hillsborough, New Jersey, for allegedly murdering her two young sons. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when police responded to a 911 call from her husband. According to prosecutors, he told cops he had just returned home from work when he saw his two children unconscious. He told the dispatcher his wife "did something to them."
Tragic discovery
Children pronounced dead at the scene
Upon arrival, officers found the two boys unresponsive in a bedroom. Despite attempts to revive them, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, although prosecutors said, "Natarajan caused the deaths" of her children, aged five and seven. Natarajan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, community in shock
Hillsborough County Superintendent Mike Volpe said the two boys attended Sunnymead Elementary School, describing the deaths as an "unfathomable loss." "There are no words to adequately capture the weight of this tragedy, and our hearts are with the families and the entire Sunnymead community as they grieve," he said. The mother is being held at the Somerset County Jail.