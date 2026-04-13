Indian-origin techie drowns in California waterfall on 26th birthday

A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh , Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, drowned in a river in the United States on Saturday. The incident took place while he was celebrating his birthday with friends at a waterfall in Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri. The group had checked into a resort at the park on the day of his birthday before he entered the Meramec River for a swim.

Incident details He was pulled down by underwater weeds According to reports, Sriharikrishna was pulled down by underwater weeds while swimming in the river. He struggled and went under but did not resurface. Despite immediate rescue attempts by his friends, they couldn't save him due to the force of the water. The Sullivan fire department later retrieved his body from the river. Authorities described it as an accident caused by dangerous water conditions.

Career journey He had completed his master's from a university in Missouri Sriharikrishna had moved to the United States in 2023 after completing his BTech from a private college in Vizianagaram. He went on to pursue a master's degree in engineering and recently started working at Elessent Clean Technologies in St Louis. The youngest of three siblings, he is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi, and two married sisters.

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