Telangana student dies after jumping from burning apartment in Germany
What's the story
A 22-year-old engineering student from Telangana, Thokala Hruthik Reddy, died after jumping from his apartment during a fire in Germany on December 31. The incident took place in Brandenburg near Berlin, where Reddy was pursuing his master's degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Potsdam. The fire spread across the floor of his apartment, leaving him trapped with no escape route.
Tragic escape
Reddy's fatal decision amid apartment fire
As the flames engulfed his apartment, Reddy decided to jump from the building in a bid to escape. Unfortunately, he suffered critical head injuries in the fall and was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown. His family has appealed for help from Indian officials for repatriating his body back home.
Academic background
Reddy's academic journey and family's plea for help
Reddy was a native of Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district. He had completed his engineering degree from a private college in Warangal before moving to Germany for further studies. He had reportedly postponed his Dasara break, planning to return home in the second week of January for the Sankranti festival instead.