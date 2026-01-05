Indian woman found dead in US; ex-boyfriend flees to India

The United States is preparing to issue a "Red Notice" against Arjun Sharma, the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Nikitha Godishala. The 26-year-old Indian national fled to India after allegedly killing Godishala, 27, at his apartment in Columbia, Maryland. Howard County police have charged Sharma with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Investigation progress Godishala's body discovered, Sharma reported her missing Sharma reported Godishala missing on January 2, claiming he last saw her on New Year's Eve at his apartment. However, he left for India the same day. A search of his apartment later revealed Godishala's body with multiple stab wounds and other physical trauma. Detectives believe she was killed shortly after 7:00pm on December 31.

Extradition efforts US-India collaboration underway for Sharma's arrest Howard County police are now working with federal and international agencies to arrest Sharma. "The US Attorney's office works with Interpol...and they will eventually issue what is known as a 'red notice'—basically an international arrest warrant," Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman said. The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC has also confirmed its involvement in the case, providing consular support to Godishala's family and coordinating with local authorities.