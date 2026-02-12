Family of Indian student, killed by US cop, awarded ₹262cr  

The incident occurred on January 23, 2023, when Officer Dave was responding to a high-priority overdose call. He was driving at 119km/h on Dexter Avenue, where the speed limit is 40km/h. Kandula was crossing the street when she was hit by Dave's vehicle. Initially, the King County Prosecutor's Office decided not to charge Dave due to insufficient evidence for a criminal case beyond reasonable doubt. Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr later fired Dave from the Seattle Police Department.

Public reaction

Officer Auderer joked about Kandula's death

The night of Kandula's death, then-officer Daniel Auderer was dispatched to give a drug recognition test to Dave in accordance with police department regulation. Body camera footage showed Auderer joking about Kandula's death. Auderer was heard saying, "Just write a check....$11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value." This led to public outrage and calls for an investigation into the Seattle Police Department's conduct. Auderer was eventually fired in 2024 and has since sued the city for wrongful termination.