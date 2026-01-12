'Totally false...': Iran dismisses reports of Indian nationals' arrest
What's the story
Iran has dismissed reports of the arrest of Indian and Afghan nationals amid ongoing unrest in the country. The Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, called these claims "totally false." Fathali said, "I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources." This comes as concerns grow over the safety of Indian students studying in Iran.
Ambassador's statement
Iranian ambassador addresses false claims on social media
Fathali made the statement after a post on X claimed that Iranian police had arrested a group of "10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices." The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that over 500 people have died since protests began, with violence spreading to at least 30 provinces.
Student safety
Medical bodies confirm safety of Indian students in Iran
The internet blackout in Iran, along with the severing of phone lines, has left loved ones abroad frantic for any scrap of news. Amid these developments, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) confirmed that Indian students are safe in Iran. Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan from AIMSA and FAIMA said they received direct updates from students who assured their families about their safety.
Ongoing monitoring
Indian embassy and authorities monitor situation closely
Dr. Khan also said the Indian Embassy in Iran are keeping a close watch on the situation. They are also in touch with students and local authorities to ensure their safety. Demonstrations broke out on December 28 over Iran's faltering economy and the collapse of its currency. While the initial focus had been on concerns like increases in the pricing of food essentials and the country's astronomical yearly inflation rate, protestors have recently begun chanting anti-government statements as well.