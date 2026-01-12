'Totally false...': Iran dismisses reports of Indian nationals' arrest

Iran has dismissed reports of the arrest of Indian and Afghan nationals amid ongoing unrest in the country. The Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, called these claims "totally false." Fathali said, "I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources." This comes as concerns grow over the safety of Indian students studying in Iran.

Ambassador's statement Iranian ambassador addresses false claims on social media Fathali made the statement after a post on X claimed that Iranian police had arrested a group of "10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices." The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that over 500 people have died since protests began, with violence spreading to at least 30 provinces.

Student safety Medical bodies confirm safety of Indian students in Iran The internet blackout in Iran, along with the severing of phone lines, has left loved ones abroad frantic for any scrap of news. Amid these developments, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) confirmed that Indian students are safe in Iran. Dr. Mohammad Momin Khan from AIMSA and FAIMA said they received direct updates from students who assured their families about their safety.