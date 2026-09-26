India's Jaishankar warns at United Nations AI complicates maritime accountability
World
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just spoke at the United Nations about how artificial intelligence is shaking up global security, especially at sea.
He pointed out that as AI systems make more decisions on their own, it could get harder to figure out who's responsible if something goes wrong; things might move too fast for proper checks during maritime incidents.
Jaishankar urges international AI safeguards
Jaishankar said we need strong safeguards as we build new technology, so AI helps with things like maritime rescue and port safety without opening the door to cyberattacks or other risks.
He also called for everyone to stick to international law and work together, sharing knowledge and keeping things transparent to handle these new AI challenges responsibly.