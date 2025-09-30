1 killed, 65 trapped for 12hrs after Indonesia school collapses  

A school building collapsed in Indonesia on Monday, killing at least one student, injuring dozens, and burying 65 more under rubble. Rescue personnel, police, and soldiers dug through the night to find eight weak and injured survivors hours after the building of Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, fell as pupils were praying. They have been trapped for over 12 hours.

Investigation underway Students were praying in building undergoing expansion A notice board at a command post in the school complex lists 65 students as missing. Most of them are boys aged between 12-17. The students were praying in a building that was undergoing an unauthorized expansion when it collapsed. Provincial police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast confirmed this, saying two additional floors were being added without a permit. "The old building's foundation was apparently unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process," Abast said.

Rescue challenges Oxygen, water being supplied to those trapped Heavy slabs of concrete and unstable parts of the building are making it difficult for rescuers to reach those trapped under the rubble. Nanang Sigit, a search and rescue officer leading the operation, said they have been supplying oxygen and water to those still trapped. "We have been running oxygen and water to those still trapped under the debris and keeping them alive while we work hard to get them out," Sigit said.