What does US, Iran's 'almost deal' look like 

The United States and Iran are reportedly close to finalizing a peace deal that would end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The two sides have reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their ceasefire for 60 days and begin talks on Iran's nuclear program. However, US Vice President JD Vance said the framework still needs President Donald Trump's approval.

Deal details Deal to ensure unrestricted shipping through Strait of Hormuz The proposed deal includes several key components. According to a report by Axios, under the proposed deal, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be unrestricted, with Iran removing all mines within 30 days. The United States would lift its naval blockade if commercial traffic resumed. The draft also commits both sides to negotiate over Iran's enriched uranium and prevents Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons.

US Iran's $24 billion frozen As part of the negotiations, the US will agree to consider sanctions relief and the release of Iran's frozen assets. According to Axios, the two sides would also discuss a way for Iran to begin receiving goods and humanitarian aid. Iran has an estimated $24 billion of its own money frozen in foreign banks abroad, and it has requested access to up to $20 billion of those assets, according to the report.

Advertisement

Economic aid Investment fund for Iran as part of proposed deal One of the most surprising aspects of the deal is an investment fund for Iran. The United States would help facilitate a $300 billion "reconstruction program" if a final agreement is signed, The New York Times reported, quoting an Iranian official. American companies could invest in Iran as part of this deal, which has been a point of contention between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Negotiation challenges Uncertainties remain in finalizing the peace deal However, there are concerns that what is agreed upon in writing may differ from verbal agreements. Since most talks have been mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, it remains unclear if the Americans and Iranians have been working on the same version of the MoU, the New York Times report said. The preliminary agreement calls for a ceasefire for an initial 60 days, but Iran says it includes a "declaration of the end of war" during negotiations for a broader deal.