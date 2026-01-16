Iran authorities demanding money for return of protesters' bodies: Report

Families of protesters killed in Iran 's ongoing demonstrations have alleged that authorities are demanding large sums of money to release their bodies. The BBC reported that the bodies are being held in mortuaries and hospitals across the country. At least 2,435 people have been killed since the protests began on December 29, 2024, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Financial extortion Families face financial demands for body release In Rasht, a family was asked to pay 700 million tomans (about $5,000) for their loved one's body. The family told BBC that the body was being stored at the Poursina Hospital mortuary among at least 70 other deceased protestors. In another case, a family in Tehran was forced to turn back after they were told that they must pay a billion tomans (around $7,000) if they wanted the body of their son, a Kurdish seasonal construction worker, back.

Case Hospitals informing families to collect bodies Such cases have become so rampant that hospital staff have started calling the families of the deceased to give them advance warning to come and retrieve the bodies before security forces can extort. BBC Persian was told that a woman, who did not know her husband was killed, received a phone call on January 9 on his phone from hospital staff. They informed her she needed to come quick and get his body before security forces came and demanded payment.

Conditional release Authorities offer conditional release of bodies Reports also suggest that Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra mortuary officials have offered to release bodies without charge if families claim the deceased were Basij paramilitary members killed by protesters. A family member told BBC Persian they were asked to attend a pro-government rally and portray the body as a martyr's, which they refused. "We were asked to participate in a pro-government rally and portray the body as that of a martyr. We did not agree to this," they said.

