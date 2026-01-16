Iran paused 800 executions after Trump's warning, White House claims
The White House has confirmed that Iran has halted plans to execute 800 people after US President Donald Trump intervened. The decision comes amid widespread anti-government protests in Iran, which have reportedly left over 2,600 dead, according to some human rights groups. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump and his team had issued a "direct warning" to Iranian officials, linking the proposed executions to what Washington calls violent repression of demonstrators.
Trump warns Iran of 'grave consequences'
Leavitt said, "The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted." She added, "All options remain on the table for the president." Trump has warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if killings related to protests continue. Leavitt said Trump has been closely monitoring developments in Iran and received assurances from Iranian officials that executions would stop.
Iran denies plans for hangings
Iran has also signaled it would not move ahead with executing protesters. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied plans for hangings in connection with the protests. He said such punishment was "out of the question." The unrest in Iran started over rising prices but has turned into one of the biggest challenges to the clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Defense Department preparing to send more personnel to Middle East
On Wednesday, a US official told NBC News that the Defense Department was preparing to send more US personnel and assets to the Middle East. The official stated that these include a carrier strike group, extra aircraft, and land-based air defense systems. They also stated that the forces intended to ready the military in case Iran attacks American assets or partners in the region.