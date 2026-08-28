Iran denies assassination plot against Trump's son Barron
What's the story
Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei has denied reports of a possible assassination plot against Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump. The denial was made during an interview aired on Lebanon's Al Manar TV on Thursday. This comes after the United States Secret Service said it was aware of a video aired by Iranian state television discussing such a plot.
Regional tensions
Mediators have asked Tehran to clarify conditions for reopening Hormuz
In the same interview, Rezaei also spoke about the Strait of Hormuz and its connection to ongoing regional conflicts.
He said mediators have asked Tehran to clarify its conditions for reopening the strait, which is a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments.
The strait has been at the center of tensions between Iran and the United States since a wider conflict erupted in February.
Shipping corridor
Iran has reached agreement with Oman on shipping corridor
Rezaei also revealed that Iran has reached an agreement with Oman on a shipping corridor through the strait.
Some sections of the route will traverse Omani waters, while other sections will pass through Iranian waters.
Ships will utilize a designated central channel if the United States agrees to Iran's conditions, he stated.
Reopening conditions
Iran and Oman still finalizing an agreement on the waterway
A senior source told Reuters that Iran and Oman are still finalizing an agreement on the waterway.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said both countries agreed on sharing control of the strait and its revenues.
However, a Guards spokesperson has insisted that Iran will not reopen the strait until Washington lifts what Tehran calls a blockade of Iranian ports, pays compensation, and removes sanctions.
Unsuccessful negotiations
Ceasefire agreements announced by Washington, Tehran in April, June
Ceasefire agreements announced by Washington and Tehran in April and June had aimed at restoring maritime traffic through the strait but were unsuccessful.
This is not the first time Iran has denied involvement in an alleged plot against Trump.
Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry had dismissed a US Department of Justice report alleging a separate plot to assassinate Trump before he took office as "completely baseless" and part of a "malicious conspiracy" against Iran.