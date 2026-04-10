Iran denies sending officials to Pakistan for US talks

Iranian state media has rejected reports that senior officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bager Ghalibaf, traveled to Pakistan for negotiations with the United States . The state-run Press TV cited Tasnim News Agency, which quoted a source on Thursday night. The source confirmed that both Araghchi and Ghalibaf are still in Tehran and continue to perform their national responsibilities amid regional tensions.

Official stance Iran has no plans to attend peace talks Another Iranian state media outlet, Fars News Agency, also dismissed the Wall Street Journal report about a negotiating team in Islamabad. The agency stressed that Iran has "no plans to attend peace talks with the American side until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon." This comes as Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced on social media that visa requirements have been waived for delegates and journalists attending talks scheduled in Islamabad.

Security measures Israel reacts angrily to Pakistan defense minister's comments The Pakistani capital is on high alert with 10,000 police and security personnel deployed. This comes as Israel reacted angrily to Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks, calling Israel "evil and a curse for humanity." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar slammed Pakistan over these comments, calling out the "cancerous" remark by Asif, accusing Pakistan of calling for Israel's annihilation.

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