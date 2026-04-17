'No nuclear material transfer to US negotiated': Iran refutes Trump
What's the story
Iran has strongly denied United States President Donald Trump's claim that it had agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium. Various reports cited a source close to Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying that "no form of nuclear material transfer to America has been negotiated," directly contradicting Trump's assertion. Another Iranian source reportedly dismissed the claim as "another lie" and said no major progress had been made in ongoing talks.
Deal progress
Trump says deal with Iran near finalization
The assertion of denial comes after President Trump had said that the United States and Iran were close to finalizing a deal after nearly six weeks of conflict. At a White House press conference, he claimed Tehran had agreed to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile. "They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," Trump said, referring to enriched uranium, which Washington fears could be weaponized for nuclear arms development.
Nuclear conditions
Agreement must ensure Iran doesn't develop nuclear weapons: Trump
Trump stressed that any agreement must guarantee Iran doesn't develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances. He rejected time-limited measures, such as a temporary suspension of uranium enrichment, insisting that restrictions must be permanent. "The big thing we have to do is make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon," he said, warning of dire global consequences if this isn't achieved.
Ongoing negotiations
Iranian sources say no major progress on talks
Despite Trump's claims, Iranian sources say talks are still unresolved and far from a final agreement. They said there has been no substantive progress on key issues such as nuclear material transfers and implied that Washington's statements may be premature. The sources also stressed that Iran's position is conditional, with any progress dependent on the US meeting specific terms set by Tehran.
Ongoing efforts
Talks come after weeks of rising tensions, military confrontation
The conflicting narratives underscore the delicate state of diplomacy between the two nations. While Washington has been optimistic about a possible breakthrough, Tehran's response indicates that major differences remain unresolved. The talks come after weeks of rising tensions and military confrontation, with both sides now trying to move toward a negotiated outcome. However, the gap between public statements and ground realities indicates that a final agreement may still require further negotiations.