Iran dials Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif after US seizes cargo ship

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has contacted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported, citing Iranian media. The US Navy fired upon and boarded the vessel, named Touska, which was under US Treasury Sanctions due to what it called its "history of illegal activity." The ship is now in US custody, with President Donald Trump announcing the interception on his Truth Social account.

Retaliation threat Iran threatens retaliation against US Following the seizure, Iran has threatened retaliation against what it calls "armed piracy" by the United States. A spokesperson for Iran's military central command center, Khatam Al-Anbiya, stated, "We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond and retaliate against this armed piracy and the US military." The incident has further strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

Mediation attempts Pakistan attempts to mediate between US and Iran Pakistan has tried to mediate between the US and Iran, despite previous talks in Islamabad failing to reach an agreement on April 12. Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir recently visited Tehran with proposals for a second round of peace talks. Prime Minister Sharif and his foreign minister also embarked on a diplomatic tour of regional allies Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey in an attempt to ease tensions.

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