Iran draws Vietnam parallel, slams US war briefings as fantasy

Iran 's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has compared the tone of United States government statements on the ongoing conflict to overly optimistic military briefings during the Vietnam War . He accused Washington of repeating a pattern of reassurances that later proved detached from reality. Araghchi wrote on his official X account that American officials had tried to project confidence even as the Vietnam War turned against them.

Historical comparison Araghchi refers to General Westmoreland's reassurances during Vietnam war Araghchi's comments were a direct reference to General William Westmoreland, who was flown home to assure everyone that the Vietnam War was going well. He said, "Americans haven't forgotten how, even as hundreds of US soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone...that the US was 'winning,'" The term "Five O'Clock Follies" refers to daily 5pm press briefings in Saigon from the mid-1950s until the 1970s.

Ongoing conflict Iranian minister draws parallel to current situation Araghchi then drew a parallel to the present situation, writing, "Fast forward to today: same script, different stage; Hegseth steps up, and the message is still detached from reality," he wrote. "Right as US authorities claim Iran's air defences are gone, an F-35 gets hit," he said. He also pointed out that despite declaring Iran's navy finished, USS Gerald Ford turned back, and USS Abraham Lincoln drifted farther away.

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Twitter Post Iranian foreign minister's post on social media Americans haven’t forgotten how, even as hundreds of U.S. soldiers were dying in Vietnam, and the outcome was already clear, General William Westmoreland was flown home to reassure everyone that the war was going well — that the U.S. was “winning.” — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 20, 2026

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Official response US war with Iran nears 3-week mark The remarks came as the US-Israel war with Iran neared its three-week mark. The United States has held a series of press briefings led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine. President Donald Trump also repeatedly described the campaign in positive terms, claiming that Iran had been "decimated."