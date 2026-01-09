Iran: Elderly woman's 'I'm not afraid' cry goes viral
A video of an elderly woman in Iran has gone viral, capturing the spirit of defiance against the country's clerical regime. The clip was shared by Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who quoted the woman saying, "I'm not afraid. I've been dead for 47 years." Alinejad explained that this sentiment reflects a population exhausted by decades under the Islamic Republic since its inception in 1979.
I’m not afraid. I’ve been dead for 47 years this is the voice of a woman in Iran who is fed up with the Islamic republic.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 8, 2026
47 years ago, the Islamic Republic took our rights and turned a nation into hostages.
Today people have nothing left to lose, they rise.
Iran is rising. pic.twitter.com/GAawmynE0C
Alinejad's role in Iran's anti-regime movement
Alinejad has been a vocal critic of Iran's clerical regime, especially its compulsory hijab laws. She founded campaigns like "My Stealthy Freedom" and "White Wednesday," which encouraged women to defy these laws. Her activism has made her a target; in 2021, the FBI foiled an Iranian plot to kidnap her from Brooklyn. Despite threats and attempts on her life, Alinejad remains undeterred in her fight against the regime.
Protests erupt across Iran amid economic grievances
The unrest in Iran started with economic protests by shopkeepers in Tehran but has now spread nationwide. Demonstrators are now targeting the country's clerical leadership, chanting slogans against them. The protests have led to violent clashes with security forces, killing at least 41 people and resulting in over 2,270 detentions, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights stated security forces have killed at least 45 protesters, including eight minors.
Internet blackout and international scrutiny
As protests intensified, Iran imposed a "nationwide internet blackout" on Thursday night. The unrest has drawn international attention, with US President Donald Trump warning Iran of consequences if authorities continue to crack down on protesters, stating Washington would "hit them (Iran) very hard." The unrest has spread across all 31 provinces of Iran, with rallies reported in 348 locations.