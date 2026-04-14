Iran faces $435M daily losses amid US blockade of Hormuz
What's the story
A United States blockade at the Strait of Hormuz could result in an estimated economic loss of up to $435 million a day for Iran, a Wall Street Journal report said. The blockade, which US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, is expected to further disrupt the flow of oil and other goods through the key waterway. This would likely lead to more inflation in Iran.
Enforcement difficulties
Enforcing the blockade will require a sustained commitment
Successfully enforcing the blockade will require a sustained commitment of US Navy ships and personnel, as well as clear guidance from the Trump administration and the Navy's legal department. While the US has 16 warships stationed across West Asia, an AP report notes that none are currently positioned in the Persian Gulf—the primary body of water bordering Iran's coastline. A notice to mariners said access to Iranian ports is being restricted but how these measures will be applied is unclear.
Geopolitical implications
China may join pressure campaign against Iran
The blockade could also incentivize China to join the pressure campaign against Iran. China receives a large portion of its crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports through the Strait of Hormuz. However, enforcing the blockade will be difficult due to heavy shipping traffic in the area. Sidharth Kaushal, a naval power expert at London's Royal United Services Institute, said enforcing restrictions would likely prove difficult for US forces.