Iran faces $435M daily losses amid US blockade of Hormuz

Enforcement difficulties

Enforcing the blockade will require a sustained commitment

Successfully enforcing the blockade will require a sustained commitment of US Navy ships and personnel, as well as clear guidance from the Trump administration and the Navy's legal department. While the US has 16 warships stationed across West Asia, an AP report notes that none are currently positioned in the Persian Gulf—the primary body of water bordering Iran's coastline. A notice to mariners said access to Iranian ports is being restricted but how these measures will be applied is unclear.