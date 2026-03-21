Iran fires missiles at Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean

Iran has reportedly launched two ballistic missiles at the United States-United Kingdom military base in Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean . The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing US officials. However, neither of the missiles hit their intended target. One missile failed mid-flight while the other was engaged by an interceptor launched from a US warship, though whether it was hit remains unclear.

Escalating conflict Escalation in Iran-West tensions This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Western powers. Just weeks earlier, a US submarine had sunk an Iranian warship south of Sri Lanka, killing over 85 people. The Pentagon has identified destroying Iran's navy as one of its key objectives in the war against Iran, which started on February 28.

Strategic base Diego Garcia base Previously, the Diego Garcia base has served as a launchpad for American bombing missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. It is one of two British bases being used by the US for what London calls "defensive" operations against Iran. The development comes amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US.

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Global impact Threat to global tourist spots Iran has also threatened to target tourist spots around the world in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes. Tehran's military spokesman, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said "parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations" would no longer be safe for Tehran's enemies. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have claimed that over 1,300 people have died in US-Israeli attacks on Iran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates at least 1,858 fatalities.

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