Iran fires missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln 

Iranian state media reported that the country's army has launched a missile attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. Press TV aired a video of the alleged missile launch, while the state-run IRNA news agency quoted naval officials about the operation. The alleged strike came barely an hour after the Iranian Navy's Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said they were closely monitoring "enemy" movements and would target them once within range of Iran 's missile systems.

Attack details Iranian state media claims missile attack on USS Abraham Lincoln According to IRNA, cruise missiles capable of striking coastal targets were launched at the US carrier group, forcing it to change position. There was no confirmation from the US. US President Donald Trump had earlier claimed that Iran fired 101 missiles at the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, but that "every single one was knocked down on the sea."

Iran US dismisses reports carrier was hit Iran had made similar claims in the past week but the US Central Command had described Iranian reports of successful strikes on the carrier as false. According to Iranian state-run media, the carrier came within 340 kilometers of Iran's territorial seas in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. A spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the vessel was attacked by drones. Iranian officials further reported that the carrier strike group retreated over 1,000 kilometers after the alleged hit.

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