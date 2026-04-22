Iran hangs man for 'corruption on Earth' 

Iran has executed a man convicted of "corruption on earth" and alleged ties to Israel's spy agency, Mossad. The individual was identified as Mehdi Farid by the judiciary's Mizan Online website. According to Iran International, the Iranian judiciary accused him of leaking sensitive information about organizational structures and security arrangements. He was also reportedly in contact with Mossad officers through online platforms.

Definition What is 'corruption on earth?' "Corruption on earth," or Mofsed-e-filarz, is a serious capital offense under Islamic law and carries the death penalty. It is defined as a crime against the state, public security or moral order. According to Iran Press Watch, in its Quranic usage, it refers to "corrupt conditions, caused by unbelievers and unjust people, that threaten social and political well-being."

Historical context Judiciary claimed he confessed The judiciary said Farid headed a non-military defense management committee at a sensitive Iranian organization. He was accused of connecting internal servers to infected files on the orders of a Mossad officer, allowing outside access through USB devices. The judiciary claimed he confessed to transferring information in exchange for payment and assistance in leaving Iran.

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Conviction Retrial led to death sentence Rights groups had earlier said that Farid was arrested in 2023 and initially sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after a retrial, his sentence was changed to death on charges of spying for Israel. Rights groups have raised concerns over the use of forced confessions and due process in Iran's judicial system, with critics arguing that defendants are often tried behind closed doors without proper legal representation.

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