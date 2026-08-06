Iran's president claims communication with Mojtaba Khamenei becoming 'very difficult'

Mojtaba has communicated through written statements, but his public absence amid the ongoing conflict with the United States has sparked speculation about his relations with other top officials.

He also skipped his father's funeral ceremonies last month.

Despite this, Pezeshkian insists that Mojtaba remains a key player in Iran's response to the conflict.

"It is very difficult to communicate with him...but in any case, his presence is....great source of strength for us so that we can continue," Pezeshkian said.