Iran lists reasons causing delay in peace talks with US

Iran has blamed a lack of trust and Israeli actions in Lebanon for the delay in peace talks with the United States . Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a prerequisite for any deal to end the war. "We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war," Baqaei said, adding, "The United States is also violating the ceasefire, including this morning."

Nuclear focus No negotiations on nuclear program Iran has also reiterated that no negotiations on its nuclear program are currently taking place. Baqaei said, "We know when it is necessary to act on nuclear matters. No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war." He also asserted Iran's right to retaliate against regional bases used for attacks against it after missile and drone strikes in Kuwait.

EU criticism Baghaei slams EU for 'selective moral outrage' Baghaei also slammed the European Union for what he called "selective moral outrage" over Iranian attacks on Kuwait. He said states have a legal obligation not to let their territory be used for invading other countries. Separately, he emphasized that any agreement with the US must guarantee a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has stepped up military operations despite a truce announced in mid-April.

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