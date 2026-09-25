Iran may join Mecca joint defence agreement, Turkey says
Iran might be joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement alongside Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, a move that could shake up regional alliances.
The pact, signed in August and had not yet been submitted to Turkey's parliament for approval, was expected to come before lawmakers when they return from recess in October.
Turkey's parliament speaker has even said, "Iran can join this agreement too, we hope it will become much stronger with the participation of other regional countries."
Houthi attacks Saudi prompt military meeting
Military leaders from these nations are meeting soon as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia ramp up.
The group's main goal? To show united support for Riyadh and strengthen their defense plans.
Meanwhile, France has also stepped in, offering defensive support and said it would send military assets to protect Yanbu.
All eyes are on how this new alliance could change the balance of power in the region.