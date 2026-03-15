Iran may allow oil tankers in exchange for Chinese yuan
What's the story
Iran is reportedly mulling a new policy for oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor. A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran might permit a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the strait if their cargo is traded in Chinese yuan. The Islamic Republic is working on this new approach to regulate oil shipments through the waterway, which carries 20% of global oil trade.
Currency shift
Shift from US dollar to yuan
Traditionally, global oil transactions are settled in US dollars. The only major exception is Russian oil under sanctions, which is frequently traded in roubles or Chinese yuan. The potential shift to the yuan could be a strategic move by Iran to reduce its dependence on the US dollar and strengthen its economic ties with China.
Humanitarian concerns
UN warns of humanitarian crisis
The United Nations has cautioned that any restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a humanitarian crisis. Tom Fletcher, the UN's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, emphasized the risks involved. He said, "When ships stop moving through that Strait, the consequences travel fast." The disruption could make food, medicine, fertilizer, and other supplies harder and more expensive to deliver.
Energy security
China reliant on energy supplies from Middle East
China has a close relationship with Iran and is heavily reliant on energy supplies from the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for China's energy security as it imports around 45% of its oil through this route. Any disruption in this corridor could have serious implications for China's economy and energy supply chain.
Military escalation
US plans to escort oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz
The situation has intensified with President Donald Trump's announcement of heavy bombing on military targets near Iran's oil hub on Kharg Island. He also revealed plans for the US Navy to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that capturing Kharg Island is being considered amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Located about 30km from Iran's mainland, Kharg Island is vital to Iran's oil industry as it handles around 90% of its crude oil exports.