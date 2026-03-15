Iran may allow oil tankers in exchange for Chinese yuan

Iran is reportedly mulling a new policy for oil tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz , a key global energy corridor. A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran might permit a limited number of oil tankers to pass through the strait if their cargo is traded in Chinese yuan. The Islamic Republic is working on this new approach to regulate oil shipments through the waterway, which carries 20% of global oil trade.

Currency shift Shift from US dollar to yuan Traditionally, global oil transactions are settled in US dollars. The only major exception is Russian oil under sanctions, which is frequently traded in roubles or Chinese yuan. The potential shift to the yuan could be a strategic move by Iran to reduce its dependence on the US dollar and strengthen its economic ties with China.

Humanitarian concerns UN warns of humanitarian crisis The United Nations has cautioned that any restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a humanitarian crisis. Tom Fletcher, the UN's under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, emphasized the risks involved. He said, "When ships stop moving through that Strait, the consequences travel fast." The disruption could make food, medicine, fertilizer, and other supplies harder and more expensive to deliver.

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Energy security China reliant on energy supplies from Middle East China has a close relationship with Iran and is heavily reliant on energy supplies from the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for China's energy security as it imports around 45% of its oil through this route. Any disruption in this corridor could have serious implications for China's economy and energy supply chain.

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