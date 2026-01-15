'No plan for hanging': Iranian minister on anti-government protesters 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has denied reports of plans to hang people amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country. In an interview with Fox News, Araqchi said, "There is no plan for hanging at all." The statement comes after United States President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action if Iran continued its crackdown on protesters.

Presidential statement Trump acknowledges decrease in violence, hints at military response President Trump said on Wednesday that he was told the violence against protesters in Iran has stopped. "We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped. It's stopping, and there's no plan for executions," he said. However, he did not rule out military action if needed. "We are going to watch and see what the process is, but we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on," he said.

Protester Execution of Iranian protester postponed The family of Erfan Soltani, the first Iranian protester sentenced to death since the current upheaval began, has been informed that his execution has been postponed. Since his arrest, his family has gotten little information about his condition, with the exception of a brief, scheduled visit before his execution. On Wednesday, hours before his scheduled execution, prison officials contacted them to inform them that it had been postponed but did not provide any other information.

Advertisement