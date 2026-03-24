Iran names ex-IRGC commander to replace slain security chief Larijani

Iran has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of its Supreme National Security Council. The appointment comes after the assassination of Ali Larijani, a close advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a key figure in Iran's political landscape. Zolghadr, who was previously the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council and a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), will now lead Iran's top security body.

Leadership vacuum Assassination of Larijani, his son, and head of security team The assassination of Larijani, along with his son Morteza and head of security team, is a major blow to Iran's leadership. He was known for his deep experience and ability to navigate competing power centers within the system. Iranian authorities confirmed the killing on March 18, saying, "After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran...he finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front."

Leadership shift Zolghadr's appointment signals a shift toward a more security-centric leadership Zolghadr's appointment is likely to deepen the influence of the Revolutionary Guards within Iran's decision-making structure. His close ties with the IRGC signal a shift toward a more security-centric leadership approach in Iran. This comes amid a wider leadership reshuffle during sustained military escalation, with several high-ranking officials killed recently.

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