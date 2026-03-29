Iran names US Navy officers responsible for Minab school strike

Iran has publicly named two United States Navy officers it blames for a missile strike on a school in Minab, which left around 175 people dead. The Iranian embassy in India, South Africa, and Nigeria released images of the officers, identified as Leigh R Tate and Jeffrey E York, who are accused of authorizing Tomahawk missile launches that hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' School on February 28.

Diplomatic escalation Iran's Araghchi calls Minab strike calculated Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the attack a "calculated, phased assault" during an urgent debate in Geneva. He said over 175 students and teachers were killed in what he called a deliberate attack. The US military is investigating the incident and has pointed to possible outdated intelligence data as a reason for the strike on the school instead of an Iranian military facility nearby, The New York Times reported.

Ongoing investigation Trump suggests Iran involved in strike US President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran might have been involved, even though they don't possess Tomahawk missiles. The strike has drawn global condemnation and calls for an independent probe from countries like China and Cuba. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed both the US and Israel for the attack, while Israel denied any involvement or prior knowledge of it.

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