Iran offers Hormuz reopening at UN after Donald Trump post
World
Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments, after Donald Trump stirred controversy by calling it the "Trump Strait" on social media.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared this move at the United Nations, signaling a possible shift in tense U.S.-Iran relations.
Iran ties reopening to sanctions, blockade
Iran says it will reopen the strait and even restart nuclear talks if the US lifts oil sanctions and ends its naval blockade, giving Washington one week to respond.
Trump, however, remains doubtful about Iran's intentions.
The situation puts pressure on both sides as the world watches what happens next with this crucial waterway.