'Kabhi India aa...': Iran trolls Trump over 'hellhole' remark
What's the story
Iran has taken a dig at United States President Donald Trump after he shared a post calling India and China "hellholes." The transcript, which Trump re-shared on his Truth Social account, came from a recent episode of The Savage Nation, hosted by political commentator Michael Savage, a popular conservative talk radio host. In response, Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai shared a video showcasing Maharashtra's cultural and geographical diversity, suggesting it could serve as a "cultural detox" for Trump.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas 😏— Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 23, 2026
Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna. pic.twitter.com/kkocLZ31XX
Detox suggestion
'Random bakwaas' (nonsense)
The consulate wrote on X, "Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas." They added, "Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna." The post that Trump reshared called for changes in America's birthright citizenship laws and described Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops."
Diplomatic response
MEA calls Trump's remarks 'uninformed, inappropriate'
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned Trump's remarks as "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste." Without mentioning Trump, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these comments do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, "which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests." In a bid to clarify, the US Embassy in New Delhi stated that Trump considers India a "great" country and has a "good friend of mine at the top" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.