'Kabhi India aa...': Iran trolls Trump over 'hellhole' remark

The consulate wrote on X, "Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas." They added, "Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna." The post that Trump reshared called for changes in America's birthright citizenship laws and described Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops."

Diplomatic response

MEA calls Trump's remarks 'uninformed, inappropriate'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned Trump's remarks as "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste." Without mentioning Trump, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said these comments do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, "which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests." In a bid to clarify, the US Embassy in New Delhi stated that Trump considers India a "great" country and has a "good friend of mine at the top" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.