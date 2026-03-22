Strait of Hormuz open for all, except US, Israel: Iran

Iran has now said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all shipping, except vessels linked to its "enemies," which is believed to be a reference to the United States and Israel. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the waterway to "fully open." The strait is a vital energy supply route, accounting for about 20% of global oil and liquefied gas supplies.

Diplomatic overture Diplomacy is Iran's priority, says Iranian envoy Ali Mousavi, Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the UN body to enhance maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf. He stressed that diplomacy is Iran's priority, but a complete cessation of aggression and rebuilding mutual trust are more important.

Retaliatory measures Strait blocked since February 28 Iran had effectively blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on February 28 in response to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The country has also launched attacks on Israeli territory and on Gulf states with US military bases. Despite these actions, Tehran has maintained that the strait remains open for all except its "enemies."

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Global tensions Trump threatens to hit Iranian power plants Trump has repeatedly called on allied nations to send their navies to escort ships through the Strait. He threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if the strait isn't fully opened within 48 hours. However, most NATO allies have refused to join military operations against Iran. Over 20 nations have condemned Iran's de facto closure of the Hormuz Strait in a joint statement.

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