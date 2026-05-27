Iran partially restores internet after 88-day blackout
What's the story
After months of a near-total internet blackout in Iran, partial access has been restored. The move comes after President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered authorities to restore connectivity on Day 88 of the blackout. Monitoring group NetBlocks termed it "the longest nationwide internet shutdown in modern history." However, full restoration remains uncertain as filters known as the "filternet" continue to restrict access.
Protest response
Internet restrictions were first imposed in late December 2025
The internet restrictions were first imposed in late December 2025, following mass anti-government protests over inflation and economic crisis. As protests grew, authorities intensified the blackout. By February, near-total disconnection was enforced amid military strikes from the US and Israel. The Supreme Council for Cyberspace, a body established by then supreme leader Ali Khamenei in 2012, oversees Iran's internet governance with members from various state institutions.
Access challenges
Access challenges and defiance
While limited access has been restored, some users still face restrictions. WhatsApp remains blocked and requires circumvention tools to access. A few Iranians use smuggled Starlink terminals or expensive VPNs to bypass restrictions, while government-approved users retain open internet access. Some Iranians have used the moment as a show of defiance by posting selfies on Instagram for the first time in months.