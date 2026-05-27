Iran partially restores internet after 88-day blackout

The internet restrictions were first imposed in late December 2025, following mass anti-government protests over inflation and economic crisis. As protests grew, authorities intensified the blackout. By February, near-total disconnection was enforced amid military strikes from the US and Israel . The Supreme Council for Cyberspace, a body established by then supreme leader Ali Khamenei in 2012, oversees Iran's internet governance with members from various state institutions.

Access challenges

Access challenges and defiance

While limited access has been restored, some users still face restrictions. WhatsApp remains blocked and requires circumvention tools to access. A few Iranians use smuggled Starlink terminals or expensive VPNs to bypass restrictions, while government-approved users retain open internet access. Some Iranians have used the moment as a show of defiance by posting selfies on Instagram for the first time in months.