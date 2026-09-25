Iran pitches weeklong plan to reopen Strait, resume nuclear talks
Iran just pitched a quick, seven-day plan to ease tensions with the US during the U.N. General Assembly.
The idea? Reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get nuclear talks back on track.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says this builds on the June "Islamabad Memorandum" signed by Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, hoping for some real progress this time.
Iran demands $12 billion asset release
Instead of dragging things out for 60 days, Iran wants action within a week, calling for an end to hostilities, release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, and lifting oil sanctions.
Araghchi has already met with US officials such as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to keep talks moving.
While an American official said the United States was having positive and constructive discussions with Iran through mediators, they're still cautious about rushing into any deal.
If it works out, it could mean less tension and maybe even more stability in the region.