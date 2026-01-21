Iran's anti-Khamenei protesters subjected to 'unknown injections, forced nudity': Reports

Reports have emerged of horrific torture methods being used on detainees in Iranian prisons. A source close to a protester's family told Iran International that prisoners are being subjected to forced nudity, exposure to freezing temperatures, and injections with unknown substances. The source revealed that a young protester in custody managed to send a message detailing the alleged mistreatment he and others faced after their arrest.

Prison conditions Detainees report forced nudity and cold exposure in prisons The message from the young protester described how prison officers ordered detainees to strip naked in the yard and left them outside for hours in freezing temperatures. The detainee also alleged that officers doused prisoners with cold water from a hose. He claimed that on his second day, he and several other detainees were injected with drugs that prison authorities did not explain or identify.

Protest origins Protests in Iran: A response to economic crisis Human rights groups have expressed concern over the treatment of over 20,000 protesters who are believed to have been detained since demonstrations started in late December. The protests that started in December were initially focused on Iran's struggling economy. However, they soon morphed into a movement against the Mullah regime, which has ruled since 1979. Since these protests began, 3,766 people have been killed, and another 8,949 deaths are under investigation, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

