Iran to hang 26-year-old for 'waging war against God'

Iran is reportedly preparing to execute a 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, who was arrested last week for participating in demonstrations against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The execution is scheduled for Wednesday and could set a precedent for future executions aimed at deterring protests, according to Reuters. The agency quoted the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO that documents human rights violations, raising concerns over the lack of transparency in Soltani's legal process.

Legal transparency Soltani's family kept in dark about legal proceedings Soltani was arrested on January 8, according to the New York Post and reportedly charged with "waging war against God." He has allegedly been denied basic legal rights, including access to legal counsel and the opportunity to present a defense. His family was also kept uninformed about key aspects of the case. They were only informed on January 11 that he had been sentenced to death and allowed a brief 10-minute visit with him after learning of the sentence.

Protest movement Protests in Iran escalate over economic distress The latest wave of protests in Iran started on December 28, 2025, fueled by severe economic distress, such as a sharp fall in the value of the Iranian rial and rising inflation. Demonstrations began in Tehran's bazaars and quickly spread to other cities as shopkeepers, students, and ordinary citizens demanded relief from worsening living conditions. The protests have since grown into one of the largest nationwide movements against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime.

Execution warning Execution could be 1st of many, warns entrepreneur Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal has warned that Soltani's execution could be the first of many. He alleged that authorities are using fear to control crowds and claimed that 2,000 people have died in the ongoing anti-Khamenei protests. The Hengaw Organisation reported that a source close to Soltani's family said authorities have informed them the sentence is final and will be carried out as scheduled.