Iran protests: Ambassador condemns 'unlawful threats' in letter to UN

Iran has urged the United Nations (UN) to condemn United States President Donald Trump's "reckless and provocative statements" regarding ongoing protests in the country. In a letter sent on Friday, Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani called for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take action against Trump's remarks. Trump had said that the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go" if protesters were harmed in Iran.

Accusations made Iran accuses US of inciting violence, violating international law Irani described Trump's comments as a "serious violation" of the UN Charter and international law. He said they amounted to "the incitement of violence, unrest, and terrorist acts within Iran." The Iranian envoy stressed that such threats are prohibited under international law. He also accused Washington of encouraging unrest as a pretext for pressure or intervention against Iran's sovereignty.

Warning issued Iran warns US of consequences, cites historical interventions In his letter, Iravani warned that the United States would bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from these statements. He also cited a history of US intervention in Iran, including the 1953 coup and support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war. The Iranian envoy urged the UNSC to condemn Trump's remarks and demand an end to all threats against Iran.

Response noted Iran's response to protests and Trump's threats The protests in Iran have been fueled by economic hardships, with shopkeepers going on strike over high prices. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted the government is "at fault" for the situation and promised to find solutions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Trump's comments "reckless and dangerous," stressing that protests were peaceful and driven by economic pressure.