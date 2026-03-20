Iran publicly hangs 19-year-old champion wrestler, 2 others 

Iran has executed a 19-year-old champion wrestler, Saleh Mohammadi, and two other protesters in public hangings in Qom. The state media reported that the executions were carried out "in the presence of a group of people." The three men were accused of being involved in the killing of two policemen during protests on January 8, 2026. Mohammadi was hanged alongside Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davodi.

Trial concerns 'Extrajudicial killings' to suppress political dissent Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) has raised serious concerns over the case, alleging that the protesters were sentenced to death after "grossly unfair trials." Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of IHRNGO, said these executions are "extrajudicial killings" meant to instill fear and suppress political dissent. Amnesty International stated that the three men were refused "adequate defense" and were pushed to confess. It stated that the matter was forced through "fast-tracked proceedings that bore no resemblance to a meaningful trial."

Global response Iranian athlete calls for action against Iran's treatment of athletes Nima Far, an Iranian combat athlete and human rights activist, also condemned the execution as a "blatant political murder." He compared it to the 2020 execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari. Afkari was executed in Shiraz after being convicted of murdering a security guard during the 2018 Iranian protests. Far called on international sports bodies to take action against Iran's treatment of athletes. "Iran must be banned from international competitions until it halts executions of protesters and athletes," he said.

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