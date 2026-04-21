The two-week ceasefire between the nations will end on Wednesday

Iran rejects talks under threat; warns of new battlefield options

By Chanshimla Varah 09:45 am Apr 21, 202609:45 am

What's the story

The second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan remains uncertain as Tehran has threatened to pull out after the US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. The two-week ceasefire between the nations will end on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump saying an extension is unlikely. However, even with the deadline less than a day away, Iran has stated unequivocally that it would not negotiate under pressure.