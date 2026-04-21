Iran rejects talks under threat; warns of new battlefield options
What's the story
The second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan remains uncertain as Tehran has threatened to pull out after the US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. The two-week ceasefire between the nations will end on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump saying an extension is unlikely. However, even with the deadline less than a day away, Iran has stated unequivocally that it would not negotiate under pressure.
Accusations exchanged
Won't negotiate under threats, warns Iran
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator, accused Trump of trying to turn negotiations into a "table of surrender" by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire. He warned Tehran has "new cards" if war resumes with the US and Israel. "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.
Delegation details
Trump warns bombs will go off if talks fail
Despite the uncertainty, the Trump administration has confirmed its delegation will attend peace talks in Pakistan. The team is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Trump's Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. "They'll be there tonight," he told New York Post. However, Trump warned if the ceasefire expires without a breakthrough, "then lots of bombs start going off."
Diplomatic tensions
Deal outline agreed upon by both sides
An anonymous Iranian official told The Washington Post that Trump's public statements and the US blockade are major issues threatening talks. They claimed both sides had agreed on a deal outline but feared Trump's "maximalism" could derail diplomatic progress. Mediators in Pakistan have also warned against strong public rhetoric, advising Trump to present the Islamabad talks as a "win-win" for both nations.