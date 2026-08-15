'Strait of Hormuz will remain Iranian': Tehran dismisses Trump's claim
What's the story
Iran has firmly rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the US would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz as American territory. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, "The Strait of Hormuz has been Iranian, is Iranian, and will remain Iranian." He added that the strait would only be closed and opened under Iran's command.
Trump's statement
What did Trump say about the Strait of Hormuz
Trump made the controversial remark during a political rally in New York, saying he would "finish defeating" Iran and soon declare the strait part of US territory.
He said paying slightly more for gasoline was worth it to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons.
However, an unnamed White House official later clarified that Trump was joking about the declaration.
Military response
Iran's military rejects Trump's claims
Iran's military also rejected Trump's claims of US control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's central military command, called the claims "lies" and said no commercial ship could pass through without Iranian permission.
He emphasized that the strait is under complete management and control of Iran.
Diplomatic response
US miscalculates regarding the Strait of Hormuz, says Iranian diplomat
Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi also slammed the US for its miscalculations regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
He said, "The US has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures."
The tension over the waterway has escalated since a war in the Middle East broke out after joint strikes by US and Israeli forces on Iran on February 28.