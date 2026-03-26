US troops working remotely as Iranian attacks leave bases 'uninhabitable' 

Iran 's repeated missile and drone strikes on American military bases in the Middle East have left installations "largely uninhabitable," The New York Times reported. The affected bases are primarily located in Kuwait , Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This has forced US troops to relocate to makeshift facilities such as hotels and office spaces. Fighter pilots and air crews continue missions from operable airfields, while land-based troops have had to adjust to less secure, makeshift settings, the report said.

Targeted facilities Bases in Kuwait facing maximum damage The report claimed that the strikes have caused significant damage to operational centers, aircraft infrastructure, and fuel systems at bases like Port Shuaiba, Ali Al Salem Air Base, and Camp Buehring in Kuwait. The attacks have not only disrupted logistics but also raised concerns about troop safety and the long-term sustainability of operations from these locations.

Retaliation response Iranian strikes have expanded to include other US facilities Iran's attacks are in retaliation for the ongoing US and Israeli military action. The strikes have targeted bases, embassies, and energy infrastructure across the region. Key facilities such as Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Bahrain's US Fifth Fleet headquarters, and Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base have been hit by Iranian missiles and drones. As of late March, reports suggest that at least 13 US service members have been killed in the war.

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Ongoing operations US operations continue despite extensive damage Despite the extensive damage, US officials maintain that operations are continuing from these bases. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last week that Iran's missile and drone programs are being "overwhelmingly destroyed" and that ballistic missile attacks against US forces are "down 90% since the start of the conflict." However, military experts warn that operating from makeshift locations could result in reduced coordination and slower response times for US forces.

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