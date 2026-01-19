Iran's elite party in Turkey as anti-regime protests rage

A group of wealthy Iranians has reportedly crossed into Turkey to escape the ongoing unrest in their home country. The group was spotted at a nightclub in Van, a Turkish province near the Iranian border. Despite deadly crackdowns and an internet blackout in Iran , these visitors were seen drinking and dancing in Van. According to The Telegraph, an unnamed Iranian said, "It's so insulting," lamenting how they could celebrate while thousands died back home.

Economic concerns Elite Iranians benefit from regime, feel safe in Turkey The outlet quoted another Iranian as saying these elite citizens "benefit from the regime" and feel safe in Turkey, adding, "They have made a lot of money from their businesses in Iran, and then they come here to spend it." A night out in Van costs more than an average monthly salary in Iran, over 75 Pounds (over ₹9,000). Inside clubs, some Iranians spoke of lives untouched by chaos back home.

Indifference observed Wealthy Iranians indifferent to political instability A woman shared her conversations with relatives despite an internet shutdown in Iran, discussing her international company. An Iranian tea merchant said these elite visitors are "very rich" and don't care about what happens back home. They want to stay in power and keep making money, he added. This indifference was echoed by others who alleged mass killings were taking place in Iran.

Death toll Human rights groups report high death toll in Iran Human rights groups have verified thousands of deaths in Iran's protests. HRANA, a US-based human rights group, has confirmed 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters and over 22,000 arrests. Other groups warn that the numbers could be much higher. Despite weeks of unrest and violence in Iran, the border with Turkey remains open for travel between the two countries.

