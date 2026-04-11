Iran's Ghalibaf flies with Minab victims' photos ahead of talks

A powerful image from inside a plane carrying Iran 's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf to Islamabad has set the emotional backdrop for high-stakes United States-Iran ceasefire talks. The image showed empty seats lined with pictures and personal items of victims of the Minab school strike, including children killed in a US-Israeli attack. The attack, which left at least 165 dead and over 100 injured, is a key reference point in Iran's messaging ahead of negotiations.

Diplomatic stance No trust, but good intentions: Ghalibaf Ghalibaf has said that Tehran enters the talks with "good intentions but no trust," as per Tasnim News Agency. He added, "Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of contract." The Iranian speaker made it clear that Iran's position remains conditional, saying that if the American side is ready to make a real agreement and grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see Iran's readiness to negotiate.

US response US warns Iran not to play games US Vice President JD Vance has also said Washington is open to a deal. "If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said. He warned, however, that if Iran tries to deceive them, the negotiating team would not be receptive. President Donald Trump also weighed in on social media, saying Iran was overestimating its position ahead of the talks and referencing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

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Ongoing conflict Ceasefire talks in Pakistan after weeks of deadly conflict The Islamabad talks come after a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered with mediation from Pakistan, Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The war has caused widespread destruction across Iran and Lebanon, with thousands of deaths reported. At the center of tensions is the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has maintained pressure over shipping movements while limited maritime traffic continues through the passage.

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