'Enjoy cheap gas': Iran issues 'mathematical' warning to US

Iran 's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a warning to the United States in response to President Donald Trump 's threat that the US Navy will begin the process of blockading ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz. Ghalibaf shared an image showing current petrol prices near the White House, cautioning Americans they "will miss them" soon.

Price prediction Ghalibaf shared a mathematical equation with the post Ghalibaf also shared a mathematical equation, "ΔO_BSOH>0 = f(f(O))>f(O)" along with a screenshot of Google Maps showing American gas prices. The equation indicates that if the severity of the Hormuz blockade increases (Delta O_{BSOH}>0), it will lead to a compounding spike in oil prices (f(f(O))>f(O)). An X user explained this as: "Translation: supply gets constrained - prices rise - pressure compounds. First shock raises prices. The reaction to that shock raises them again. Enjoy your cheap gas while it lasts."

Blockade details US oil prices surge amid Trump threat After Trump's threat, The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a blockade of all Iranian ports starting Monday at 10:00am EDT. This blockade will be enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports. However, ships traveling between non-Iranian ports will be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. US oil prices have since surged above $100 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery rising around eight percent to $104.50 per barrel.

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