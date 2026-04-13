'Enjoy cheap gas': Iran issues 'mathematical' warning to US
What's the story
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a warning to the United States in response to President Donald Trump's threat that the US Navy will begin the process of blockading ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz. Ghalibaf shared an image showing current petrol prices near the White House, cautioning Americans they "will miss them" soon.
Price prediction
Ghalibaf shared a mathematical equation with the post
Ghalibaf also shared a mathematical equation, "ΔO_BSOH>0 = f(f(O))>f(O)" along with a screenshot of Google Maps showing American gas prices. The equation indicates that if the severity of the Hormuz blockade increases (Delta O_{BSOH}>0), it will lead to a compounding spike in oil prices (f(f(O))>f(O)). An X user explained this as: "Translation: supply gets constrained - prices rise - pressure compounds. First shock raises prices. The reaction to that shock raises them again. Enjoy your cheap gas while it lasts."
Blockade details
US oil prices surge amid Trump threat
After Trump's threat, The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a blockade of all Iranian ports starting Monday at 10:00am EDT. This blockade will be enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports. However, ships traveling between non-Iranian ports will be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz. US oil prices have since surged above $100 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery rising around eight percent to $104.50 per barrel.
Diplomatic failure
US-Iran talks in Islamabad fail to reach an agreement
The blockade announcement comes after US-Iran talks in Islamabad on a long-term deal failed to reach an agreement. The talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance and Ghalibaf, were described as "intensive, serious and challenging." However, no deal was reached due to disagreements over America's red lines. On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that civilian vessels can cross the strait in compliance with "specific regulations," but military vessels approaching the strait would be "dealt with severely."