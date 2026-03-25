'Are you negotiating with yourselves?': Iran military mocks Trump

The spokesperson of the Iranian military's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, has taken a jibe at United States President Donald Trump after he claimed that negotiations with Iran were ongoing. In a prerecorded video broadcast on state television, Zolfaghari asked Trump if the US was negotiating with itself. "Has the level of your inner struggle reached ‌the ⁠stage of you negotiating with yourself?" he asked.

Twitter Post Watch the video here ⚡️🚨Iran responds on the Negotiations allegations:



"You have reached a stage where you are negotiating with yourselves"



🚨The spokesperson of the Central Khatem-al-Anbia Headquarters addressed the US, saying: Do not call your defeat an agreement

🔹There will be no news of your… pic.twitter.com/EtNPkr8HsL — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 25, 2026

Ceasefire skepticism 'Strategic power has turned into strategic failure' Zolfaghari dismissed Trump's claims of negotiations, saying "the strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure." He accused Trump of dressing up defeat as an agreement and said his era of empty promises had ended. "The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don't dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end," he said.

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Stability through power Stability through power is our motto: Zolfaghari The Iranian spokesperson also warned that Iran would target energy infrastructure in the region and companies with American shareholders could be destroyed. In his video message, Zolfaghari reiterated Iran's position on regional stability, saying it is guaranteed only by the Iranian armed forces. He said "stability through power" is their motto and added that no situation would return to its previous state until any action against Iran is erased from minds.

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