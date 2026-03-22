Iranian airstrikes on US bases cause $800 million damage: Report

Iranian airstrikes on United States military bases in the Middle East have caused an estimated $800 million in damage within the first two weeks of the conflict. The figure was revealed by an analysis conducted by the BBC and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a US-based think tank. Most of this destruction occurred during Tehran's retaliatory attacks after coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

Underestimated impact Damage to US bases has been underreported: Expert Mark Cancian, co-author of the CSIS study, said that "the damage to US bases in the region has been underreported." He added that while the damage appears extensive, a full assessment will only be possible when more information is available. The extent of damage to US assets in the Gulf region remains unclear as officials from Central Command declined to comment on this matter.

Targeted systems THAAD radar system heavily damaged in Jordan Iran has specifically targeted US air-defense and satellite-communication systems in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf nations. A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system radar at a US base in Jordan was heavily damaged. The radar system is estimated to cost around $485 million. Additionally, damage to buildings and infrastructure at Middle Eastern bases has cost Washington DC an additional $310 million.

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Repeated attacks Iran has targeted 3 US airbases multiple times Satellite imagery analysis indicates that Iran has targeted at least three US air bases multiple times. The Ali Al-Salim base in Kuwait, Al-Udeid in Qatar, and Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia have all shown fresh damage during different phases of the conflict. Since the war began, 13 American military service members have been killed. The Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates nearly 3,200 deaths, with 1,400 civilians among them.

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