Iranian lawmaker mocks Trump over Hormuz 'bluff'
What's the story
An Iranian lawmaker has mocked United States President Donald Trump over his recent threat to take control of the Strait of Hormuz. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, advised Trump to focus on his own safety instead of making what he called "endless bluffs." He was referring to an incident where Trump was reportedly moved in a catering truck during his departure from Turkey last month due to a credible Iranian assassination threat.
Tensions escalate
Strait of Hormuz 'cannot be seized by a tweet'
Trump had earlier threatened to declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory after defeating Iran.
He claimed that the US Navy was fully blockading the strait, a key energy corridor for global oil and gas supplies.
In response, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected any possibility of US control over the waterway.
He said it "cannot be seized by a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an executive order or a campaign speech."
Clarification issued
Trump was 'joking' about declaring Strait of Hormuz US territory
A White House official later clarified that Trump was "joking" about declaring the Strait of Hormuz US territory.
Azizi's "food truck" jibe referred to a reported security operation during Trump's departure from Ankara in July.
The larger aircraft served as a decoy while Trump was moved to a smaller C-32A military aircraft for security reasons.